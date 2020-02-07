Learn To Sign With Baby With My Smart Hands Leander

It can be hard to figure out what babies want, but what if there was a way to communicate with them before they can even speak? Jilleen Westbrook with My Smart Hands Leander came in to show Rosie it’s possible with a baby sign language activity.

Jilleen’s goal is to spread the benefits of signing as well as provide a community for parents to engage with their children and other parents.

If you want to see what its all about you can go to one of her upcoming events:

-New level 1 class beginning February 9th at her location in Leander. It’s happening on Sundays from 3-4 p.m. for 8 weeks.

-Signing Storytime at Round Rock Library every 3rd Tuesday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. February’s theme will be family signs.

If you want to learn more, you can visit her website.