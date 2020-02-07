Live Now
Plane carrying Americans from Wuhan, China arrives in San Antonio amid coronavirus scare

Learn To Sign With Baby With My Smart Hands Leander

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

It can be hard to figure out what babies want, but what if there was a way to communicate with them before they can even speak? Jilleen Westbrook with My Smart Hands Leander came in to show Rosie it’s possible with a baby sign language activity.

Jilleen’s goal is to spread the benefits of signing as well as provide a community for parents to engage with their children and other parents.

If you want to see what its all about you can go to one of her upcoming events:

-New level 1 class beginning February 9th at her location in Leander. It’s happening on Sundays from 3-4 p.m. for 8 weeks.
-Signing Storytime at Round Rock Library every 3rd Tuesday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. February’s theme will be family signs.

If you want to learn more, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss