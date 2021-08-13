Learn To “Shuck And Jive” With Austin Oyster Co.

If you’re tired of “shucking and jiving” when you order oysters, then our guest this morning is here to help. If cracking open your food makes you feel “clammy”, then Brendan Yancy, of Austin Oyster Co., can help you out.

Austin Oyster Co. serves fresh, East Coast oysters to Austin shellfish enthusiasts. The company recently unveiled its exclusive “Austin Oyster,” available only to their Austin customers. The “Austin Oyster” is grown and harvested in Brunswick, Maine by Ferda Farms and served by the shuckers at Austin Oyster Co. during their at-home oyster bar experience and local Austin events. You can book an appointment on their website AustinOysterCo.com or catch them at local events at Still Austin Whiskey Co., Idle Hands, Austin Winery, Hotel St. Cecilia and more. The company’s event calendar and new merch are available on their website.