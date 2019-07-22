Learn To Make Jewelry With Saffron Soul

Meesha Farzaneh, jewelry and textile designer, incorporates her cultural background into her fiber art practice. Her company’s name, Saffron Soul, circles back to Meesha’s Persian roots. 90% of the saffron used today is derived from Iran.

Meesha will be offering a class on Saturday, August 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., people will get the opportunity to be able to create earrings from polymer clay and charms with Meesha. All the materials will be provided, and each person will get a step-by-step tutorial. Registration will open on August 1st on their website.

For more information about Saffron Soul and the upcoming event, head to her website www.saffronsoulcollective.com.

