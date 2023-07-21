Summer Skincare Tips from Esthetician, Davina Almeida with AWAY Spa:

-Rub ice on face to cool skin and close pores

**consider making your own by infusing ice cubes with green tea, chamomile, or lavender**

-Wash your face daily and with cold water in the morning.

-Use face masks that are clay base and gel/cream base and alternate them 2x a week AFTER exfoliation.

-Exfoliate with a silicone brush daily or with an exfoliate 2x before alternating masks.

-Invest in a vitamin c serum or oil

-Use a gel moisturizer

-Use lighter based makeup and go for a more natural look like using BB CREAMS OR CC Creams with an SPF. Look for cheek stain or cream for blush and eyeshadow instead of powder.

-Self tan for a healthy glow

-Start day with an SPF followed by vitamin C and apply sunscreen every 45/60 min when doing anything outdoorsy.

-Get a facial!!

-Invest in sun protective clothing and accessories ei rashgaurds, hats, sunglasses.

Q.What can you apply on your face in the summer?

A. A combination of products can be used to build up your summer skincare routine. The best mix of products can lean towards water-based formulations for combination to oily skin-types. Lighter oils and whip moisturizers for drier skin types. For a basic foundational routine considering layer calming toners after gentle face rinsing in the morning followed by some vitamin C to cancel out pigmentation and then finish off with sunscreen like a bb cream or cc cream with spf to even out skin tone.

Q.How can I get glowing skin in summer?

A. The key to getting that summer glow is using a combination of hydrating toners such as rose wateror stone crop with a few drops of oil into your moisturizer or spf. Natural moisturizers like straight up aloe vera can also help when used as a mask!

Q.How can I hydrate my skin in summer?

A. Staying hydrated in the summer is essential and easy when we add a punch of antioxidants into our diet. Think lots of fruits that are red and green! Along with that, ensure that you keep your body hydrated by drinking plenty of water around 1 litre -2 litres of water per day (more if you’re very active) and consider adding electrolytes into your water, maybe give coconut water a try! Plus remember, don’t skip out on sunscreen.

Q.Can you use vitamin C serum in the summer?

A. Why yes you definitely use vitamin C serum in the summer. In fact, it can be used throughout the year as it prevents skin damage by protecting your skin from free radical damage and boosts collagen production, with assisting in reducing hyperpigmentation which means your skin looks healthy and fresh.

Q.Which oil is best for skin in summer?

A. During the summer, light oils such as jojoba oil, lavender oil, rosehip oil and grapeseed oil can be used. Since these oils do not have a heavy consistency, they do not clog pores, instead, they hydrate your skin. You can also add a few drops to your gel moisturizer for that fresh dewy glow look.