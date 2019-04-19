Learn the Signs of Abuse to Help #ProtectAustinKids Center for Child Protection prev next

Tara Powdrill of the Center for Child Protection joined us in the studio to talk about Child Abuse Prevention Month and the tips we can all use to help protect the children in our lives from child sexual abuse. Their campaign #ProtectAustinKids encourages the community to learn the signs of abuse and how to prevent it by joining the Center for free educational trainings. To learn more, go to CenterforChildProtection.org.

