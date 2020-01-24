Learn The Art Of Dragon + Lion Dancing With TDDT

Chinese New Year kicks off on Saturday, Janurary 25th. The Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team (TDDT) is a performance-driven dragon and lion dance group based in Austin, Texas. Their goal is to share and in many cases introduce the art of dragon and lion dancing to the community. TDDT are one of the few teams in Central Texas that performs year-round for a wide variety of events. In the past, they have performed for elementary schools, cultural events, festivals, restaurants, and weddings. Their prime performance season is during the Lunar New Year where they perform the gauntlet of back-to-back performances for businesses and organizations all over Austin. Check them out at www.WuChowAustin.com Year Of The Rat Event on January 27th | 5pm – 9pm.

For more information call (512) 670-8343 or visit their website at www.TDDT.org.

And anyone 18 and older can join the team. @TDDTAustin