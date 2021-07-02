Learn Some ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Grilling Recipes And Tips With Chef Josh Capon

Independence Day marks the kick-off to the grilling season and what better way to celebrate than by hosting a backyard BBQ? The sizzle and smell of beef cooking on the grill is a central component to the backyard barbecue and is one of the signature scents of summer.

Celebrity Chef And Restaurateur Josh Capon shared some crowd-pleasing recipes and all the tips you need for a weekend of grilling with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry.

Chef Capon covered favorite grilling recipes, basic tips home cooks should adhere to, the most common grilling mistakes, and where consumers can go for more summer grilling tips.

Capon’s tips:

Season Well : Prepare your beef patty by pressing a dimple into it, and seasoning it with salt, pepper, or any other of your favorite spices.

: Prepare your beef patty by pressing a dimple into it, and seasoning it with salt, pepper, or any other of your favorite spices. Take Its Temp: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. It should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. It should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Rest It: Don’t continuously flip the beef patties while they’re cooking and let the patties rest when they’re done.

For more information, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

