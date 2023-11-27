This year marks Marbridge’s 70th anniversary of serving adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities. Studio 512 visited with Director of The Ranch, Jenna Hudson, to learn more about the foundation.

For those who aren’t familiar with Marbridge, tell us about your campus.

“Marbridge is a non-profit residential community that offers transitional and lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities and — through compassion and faith — provides them opportunities to learn, experience, and achieve a whole new life.

“We have a 200-acre campus in Manchaca that serves 275 adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities with three unique care communities: The Village is a semi-independent community, The Ranch is an assisted living community, and The Villa is a skilled nursing community.

“The Ranch is under my purview, and it’s a wonderful place. A tree-lined boulevard greets visitors as they enter the Ranch campus, where we provide assisted living for adults who require a more structured and supervised day. Daily training and activities may include horticultural therapy, arts and crafts, sports, music, computer work, functional academics and life and social skills training. Residents enjoy a myriad of social opportunities available in Austin, with 24-hour awake staffing and care.

“The Ranch was actually the first established community here at Marbridge. In 1953, Ed and Marge Bridges founded Marbridge in an effort to create safe residential care for their son, Jim, and other adults with cognitive disabilities. From the beginning, Marbridge charted a dramatically different course compared to the institutions of the day. The Ranch offered training based on the philosophy that adults with developmental disabilities can learn skills that enable them to become contributing members of the community.

“What makes Marbridge unique is that we are only one of three facilities in the country that will take an adult on from the age of 18 to the end of life.”

