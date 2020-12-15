Learn More About The Difference Between RSV & The Flu With Texas Children’s Hospital

Dr. Stanley Spinner with Texas Children’s Hospital shares more about the data surrounding the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

According to Texas Children’s Hospital data, in November 2019, the percentage of tests that were positive for either Flu A or B ranged from 3-9%, and for RSV it was around 30%. Based on data this year so far, the percentage of tests that were positive for either Flu A or B in the same timeframe was 0% and less than 1% for RSV. This equates to hundreds of fewer cases this year.

This decrease in positivity rates is likely reflective of many factors, including the measures we are taking against COVID-19, such as, social distancing and mask-wearing that prevent the spread of many viruses.

