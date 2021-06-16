Learn More About ‘Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy’ With Urology Austin

Dr. Varun Sundaram of Urology Austin spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, which affects millions of men every year, as well as treatments including “Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.”

Can you tell us a little bit about BPH and the symptoms to look out for?

“As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine. Other risk factors for BPH include family history, obesity, heart disease and diabetes.”

How is BPH treated?

“A wide variety of treatment options are available for BPH, including watchful waiting, behavioral modification, medication, minimally invasive therapies and surgery. Medication is the most common first-line treatment for mild to moderate symptoms of enlarged prostate. Minimally invasive or surgical treatment might be recommended if symptoms are moderate to severe, medication doesn’t relieve the symptoms, or the patient has other health issues.”

What is Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy? Is that a minimally-invasive option?

“We have something called ‘Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy’ that is an in-office treatment for men looking to treat BPH, not just the symptoms. It uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs.”

“Clinical studies support that ‘Rezūm Therapy’ relieves BPH symptoms safely and effectively, eliminating the need for BPH medications while also preserving sexual function. It helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks and most men return to regular activities within a few days after treatment.”

“For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through medications or invasive surgery. ‘Rezūm Therapy’ is a natural, in-office therapy option for men who do not want to take medication or are dissatisfied with medication symptom relief and want to avoid invasive surgery or implants to treat their BPH.”

“Market research indicates that preserving sexual function is a priority for men when it comes to BPH treatments. Clinical studies show ‘Rezūm Therapy’ treats the cause of BPH symptoms while preserving sexual function.”

Are these improvements expected to last, and how long do they last?

Clinical studies show that most men experience symptom relief as soon as two weeks after treatment with ‘Rezūm Therapy,’ and maximum benefit may occur within three months. With any procedure, patient responses can vary.”

Current clinical studies demonstrate that following treatment with ‘Rezūm Therapy,’ symptom improvement is sustained through five years, and studies are ongoing to determine longer-term patient outcomes.”

Who is a good candidate for Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy?

“During the ‘Rezūm Therapy’ pivotal study, all patients discontinued their BPH medication to ensure the efficacy seen was from ‘Rezūm Therapy’ alone. As such, there has been no randomized clinical data collected on using ‘Rezūm Therapy’ at the same time as BPH medications.”

