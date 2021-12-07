Learn More About Open Enrollment And Healthcare Options For Latinos With UnidosUS

Alberto A. González, Jr., senior project manager for the Health Policy Project at UnidosUS, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about what the Latino community needs to know about open enrollment.

González, Jr. addressed eligibility, cost, and timing. He also shared information about the health impact the pandemic has had on the Latino community and more.

Affordable Care Act

“The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has paved access to affordable health coverage and care for 20 million Americans, including four million Latino adults and 600,000 children. However, Latinos make up nearly 30% of those uninsured and have the second-highest uninsured rate among all racial or ethnic groups. Coverage losses among Latinos prior to 2020, combined with the disproportionate toll of the coronavirus pandemic on Latinos’ health and finances, have left the community even more vulnerable and without critical health protections.”

UnidosUS bilingual awareness campaign

“That is why UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, has launched a bilingual awareness campaign to urge eligible Latinos to enroll or renew their health coverage plan during the 2022 Open Enrollment period under the ACA. The campaign, now in its ninth year, will work to narrow gaps in health coverage and encourage eligible Latinos to sign up for a health plan before the January 15 deadline. The campaign will also amplify the availability of more affordable coverage options thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).”

Get health coverage for 2022 at Healthcare.gov. Enroll or renew by Dec. 15 to get coverage starting on New Year’s Day. To learn more about UnidosUS, visit UnidosUS.org.

This segment is paid for by UnidosUS and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.