Rachel Leigh Rosen is a Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach focussing specifically on women’s health and hormonal balance. She is also the founder of a women’s empowerment group that meets every other Sunday here in Austin. Squirrel Friends is unique as the highlight a different women in the community to showcase their skills and brings it to an outdoor women’s container. The motto of Squirrel Friends is to get outside, move your body, and make new friend’s. Most events are free and for your first event you receive an official Squirrel Friends patch.