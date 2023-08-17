Dan Christensen sat down with Rosie to talk more about what it takes to become a lawyer and the importance of having a good one.

Why is it important for someone to choose a board certified attorney?

If a lawyer is board certified, you can be assured that they have competence in that area of law.

When looking for a lawyer, there are three things that Christensen advises you look for:

-Expertise & Experience

-If the law firm has the financial resources to take on the case

-That the law firm isn’t so big that you don’t get a personalized experience

DC Law offers free consultation, 24 hours a day. Call 512-888-9999 or visit TexasJustice.com.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.