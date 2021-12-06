Learn More About In-Home Skilled Nursing And Therapy Services With Pediatric Healthcare Connection

Being a parent is hard and caring for a child with special medical needs can be an adjustment that needs reliable support. Pediatric Healthcare Connection is here to do just that.

Laura Maniccia, executive board member and owner of Pediatric Healthcare Connection, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about in-home skilled nursing and therapy services for PHC’s medically fragile clients.

What services do you currently provide?

“We provide long-term in-home licensed nursing to medically fragile clients, primarily children; nurses that help keep these our clients at home with their families or caregivers. We also provide pediatric therapy services in our clinic via Big Sky Therapy, and at home.”

What types of clients qualify for your service.

“On our nursing side, we typically serve post-acute care clients that need around-the-clock supervision one way or another. Clients that require alternate feeding methods, many that need assistance with airway management, and other needs that can require total care either for a time or permanently.”

What sets your company apart both as a service provider and as an employer?

“We’ve developed innovative strategies to attract and retain a strong talent pool of direct-care clinicians, which in turn provides higher stability in staffing while maintaining our unwavering commitment to positive clinical outcomes.”

Where can we go to learn more?

For more information, visit PHCPDN.com.

