FBR Management, the Austin-based company led by industry veterans Matt Luckie and Max Moreland, is excited to announce Sign Bar, its latest concept, is now open. As a brand-new, fully immersive bar experience, Sign Bar takes guests on a nostalgic journey down memory lane into both old and new Austin. Located in East Austin, the bar is decorated with over 75 signs from legendary local businesses such as Nutty Brown Cafe, Catfish Parlor, Dart Bowl, Lucky Lounge, Night Hawk and many more. A full list of signs can be found here.

“What originally started as a passion project over 10 years ago of collecting deserted yet legendary bar and restaurant signs from Austin forgotten, soon evolved into something so much more,” said Founder Matt Luckie. “By collaborating with local artists, signmakers, interior designers and fabricators, we have created a concept not only unique to Austin and Texas, but the country as a whole. We are excited to have guests in to see the space come to life and reminisce on some of Austin’s most iconic spots.”

Sign Bar is configured in a shuttered automobile service station in East Austin and features beloved signs both indoors and outdoors. Douglas Kuehn III, with Waterfall Beverages, has been working with Luckie and Moreland collecting signs over the years, making this project a decade-long culmination. Glass walls align the inside bar, which opens to an expansive patio complete with interactive art exhibits from local artists, including Corrine Loperfido’s I Luv Video lounge and Faith Schexnayder of Flatfork Studio’s tribute to Poodle Dog Lounge.

On the annex next to the property, guests will find a maze, constructed by Chris Gallagher of Moonlit Manufacturing, that will be decorated with lights and decor that change with each holiday season. The property is outlined with trailers that will serve as functional spaces for food partners and satellite bars. Construction companies credited with the building and installation of signs are Danco Construction, 5 Star Fabrications, Vital Signs, Lucid Art and McBryde and Sons.

Founded in 2012, FBR Management is a team of seasoned professionals that has been providing full-service beverage concessions to top festivals around the country. FBR Management also operates Austin bars such as Lavaca Street Bar, Star Bar, Mean Eyed Cat, Gibson Street Bar, The Wheel, Dumont’s Down Low, Lala’s, Stagger Lee, Midnight Cowboy and more.

Located at 9909 FM 969, Austin, TX 78724, Sign Bar will be open every day Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. For more information, follow along on Instagram at @signbaraustin.