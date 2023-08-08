From bestselling author, journalist and Austinite Dina Gachman, So Sorry for Your Loss is a searching, heartfelt exploration about what it means to process grief. Inspired by Gachman’s experience with two devastating losses, her book aims to bring comfort and understanding to others.

With National Grief Awareness Day approaching on August 30, So Sorry for Your Loss is the perfect gift for someone who is grieving. With her blend of personal experiences, expert advice, and just a little bit of humor, Gachman has provided a compassionate and compelling resource for anyone looking for grief books.