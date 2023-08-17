We’re back again at AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa in Lakeway! We spoke with Laurel Belfiore, Founder & Owner, about dermal fillers which are a great anti-aging tool, but a lot of people are hesitant to do fillers, as they worry they will look unnatural or over-done.

Can you give us a little background on fillers, and how you recommend them for your patients?

There are a lot of misconceptions about filler, folks thinking it will make them look different or over-done. We’ve definitely seen folks who were over-done. But with our practice, a little goes a long way. Our Nurse Practitioner Lisa has been practicing over 20 years and has used every HA product available. Lisa exclusively uses the RHA Collection of fillers for this very reason, they are the most natural looking fillers we’ve ever seen. RHA, which stands for Resilient Hyaluronic Acid filler, can naturally smooth out lines around the nose and mouth area, enhance volume on sunken cheeks, plump or even out asymmetrical lips, or lift the cheek area to create a nice natural contour. And speaking of being over-done, our Nurse Lisa has done a substantial number of reversals to remove any previous products, and then restart with RHA for a much more natural look and feel. We’re one of only a handful of practices offering RHA and since launching in 2021, we’ve become 99% exclusive with the RHA Collection offerings.

So how is the RHA Collection different from other brands used by others in the past?

RHA is not your mother’s filler – the original HA fillers were approved 20 years ago, and RHA has substantially improved the technology of fillers. RHA is the only FDA-Approved dermal filler for dynamic movement of the lines, wrinkles, and folds. Your face is dynamic, making millions of movements and micro-movements every day. Movements like squinting, frowning, laughing, and talking create dynamic wrinkles and folds. These wrinkles and folds can be difficult to treat because dermal fillers may cause the area to appear stiff or unnatural when the face moves.

RHA® Collection is designed to be resilient enough to adapt to your facial movement, which may provide a more natural look at rest and in motion. And even better news, there are 4 options for fillers in the RHA Collection 1, 2, 3, and 4 which are indicated to treat various areas of the face based on their stretch and strength.

If someone is interested in treatment, whether they are new to fillers or not, what do you recommend?

The first step is to call or text us to set up a free 15 minute consult with our Nurse Practioner Lisa, she’s in 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday. She can review your goals and outline the best plan of action to start treatment with RHA. Then treatment is scheduled for 45 minutes once you’re ready. This month we’re featuring a special promotion where all patients who buy one RHA will get $150 off any additional RHA of their choice. Nurse Lisa really is a rockstar with thousands of very loyal patients, she definitely makes new folks feel at ease. So fear not, folks won’t come out overdone, instead, you’ll be impressed at how natural your results can be.

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.