Each year, the future is revealed in Las Vegas at the largest tech trade show in the world- The Consumer Electronic Show or C.E.S.

Studio 512 viewers learned more from Tech expert Albert Lawrence, who is at the S.K. Wonderland Exhibit for S.K. Group, which has everything from an amusement park to a magic carpet ride and cars- all powered by green energy sources.

Lawrence is the creator of ‘Get Your Gadgets,’ streaming on Amazon and is a correspondent for the network show- Henry Ford’s “Innovation Nation.”

He also creates programs for the Television Academy Foundation and the United Negro College Fund to inspire students to consider tech careers.

Why is C.E.S important?

“If you are curious about the future of technology, C.E.S. is a place where you can come and see firsthand how technology is shaping our world. The S.K. Wonderland Exhibit is powered by green energy and A.I. The goal of S.K. group is to use technology to show how we can create a better and brighter future.”

What are some of the new technologies?

“The Train Adventure ride is powered by renewable energy. It’s only emission is water. The Magic Carpet Ride is powered by A.I. conductors that help the vehicle fly. If you are into dancing, check out the dancing car, which is fully electric and charges in less than 20 minutes. All rides are powered by clean tech and use A.I. to ensure an amazing experience.”

Please share some of the other green tech solutions.

“S.K. Wonderland is battling climate change, by means such as their program that converts waste into fuel. The A.I. fortune teller is powered by high bandwidth memory tech.”

Are there other technologies to reduce the carbon footprint?

“S.K. has committed to reducing their annual carbon footprint in 2030 by 2 million tons. To meet this goal, S.K. is planning to invest 85 billion in green businesses globally.”

You can head to SK.com for even more information.

This segment is paid for by SK Group and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.