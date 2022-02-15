Learn How To Treat Gum Recession With Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation

Receding gums can cause tooth sensitivity, but many people avoid gum grafting because they’ve heard that it’s painful. However, now there is a new treatment called Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation.

Sal Gaytan, the director of Pinhole Academy, works closely with Dr. John Chao, inventor of Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation. He joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the invention and who it can help.

Gaytan discussed gum recession, what ages it is a concern for, Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation, why it’s becoming a favorite option for treating gum recession, the healing process, and more.

Gaytan has been the director of Pinhole® Academy since 2013 and the Pinhole® Academy has trained over 3,500 dentists worldwide to do Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation. He mentioned why so many dentists become trained in the Pinhole® method.

Learn more about Pinhole® Gum Rejuvenation and dentist training at PinholeGumRejuvenation.com.

This segment is paid for by Dr. Chao Seminars and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.