Learn How To “Shop Your Closet”

Shop Your Closet is something we usually see in lifestyle and fashion magazines. It’s an easy process that allows you to see what you have and helps you get creative while discovering outfit combinations you never knew you had. Plus, it saves you money and is a sustainable way to shop!

How To Shop Your Closet?

Step 2: Create a Pinterest Board to Define Your Personal Style

Step 3: Separate Your Basics From Your Trendy Pieces

Step 4: Build Your Outfits

Adopt the 30×30 Challenge! You may have seen this on social media where fashion bloggers join in on a fun style challenge. OOTD’s are a huge hit online, but why not change it up by narrowing your closet to 30 items, make 30 outfits, and wear one each day for a month. The limits can help you think creatively about what you include each day.

30×30 Challenge Rules:

Include shoes, if you can!

Don’t count loungewear, pajamas, or workout clothes if they’re not part of your routine (but if that’s mostly what you wear, then totally do it!)

No need to have a different outfit every day – repeat as much as you like.

Adding or switching an item is totally ok if you find it’s not working early on!

This challenge is about being intentional and confident in what you wear and how it makes you feel!

If you want to shop your closet, use Pinterest for styling ideas. Search for items you have, and you may just find inspiration on how to style it. You can also check out the website Cladwell.com which will create a capsule wardrobe for you, using your existing clothing. Pretty cool!

