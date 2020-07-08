Learn How To Make Steph’s Quarantine Queso

Grilling season is here! And did you know you could grill queso? That’s right! Our Co-host, Stephanie Gilbert is known to be a “grill boss” and she shares this mouth-watering, smoked queso recipe with us. Check it out!
Ingredients Needed:
- 20oz Chorizo (cook/drain fat)
- 2 lb block of Velveeta
- 8oz Pepper Jack (cubed)
- 8oz Cheddar (cubed)
- 2cups Monterrey Jack (shredded)
- 2cups Mexican Cheese Blend (shredded)
- 10oz Rotel (drained)
- 1 Diced Red Onion
- 2 or 3 Diced Jalapeños
Directions:
- Cook Chorizo and drain fat
- Dice Onion & Jalapeno
- Cube and/or shred Cheese
- Drain Rotel
- Add all ingredients to Foil BBQ pan
- On Traeger or similar smoker grill set to 350 degrees and cook for 45 minutes (stirring every 15 minutes).
- Top with Cilantro and ENJOY!
Here are some things you never knew you could grill:
Plus, if you need some grilling inspiration, check out 19 Surprising Foods You Didn’t Know You Could Grill from Real Simple.