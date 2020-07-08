Learn How To Make Steph’s Quarantine Queso

Grilling season is here! And did you know you could grill queso? That’s right! Our Co-host, Stephanie Gilbert is known to be a “grill boss” and she shares this mouth-watering, smoked queso recipe with us. Check it out!

Ingredients Needed:

20oz Chorizo (cook/drain fat)

2 lb block of Velveeta

8oz Pepper Jack (cubed)

8oz Cheddar (cubed)

2cups Monterrey Jack (shredded)

2cups Mexican Cheese Blend (shredded)

10oz Rotel (drained)

1 Diced Red Onion

2 or 3 Diced Jalapeños





Directions:

Cook Chorizo and drain fat Dice Onion & Jalapeno Cube and/or shred Cheese Drain Rotel Add all ingredients to Foil BBQ pan On Traeger or similar smoker grill set to 350 degrees and cook for 45 minutes (stirring every 15 minutes). Top with Cilantro and ENJOY!





Here are some things you never knew you could grill:

Plus, if you need some grilling inspiration, check out 19 Surprising Foods You Didn’t Know You Could Grill from Real Simple.