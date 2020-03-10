Learn How To Make An Irish Apple Cake With Bake Austin

Bake Austin gives us the taste of the rainbow with Pascal Simon’s Irish Apple Cake recipe. Check it out!

Cake Ingredients: 3 Cups Flour, 3/4 Cups of Sugar, 2 Tsp baking powder, 1/2 Tsp salt, 1/4 Tsp ground clove, 1/4 Tsp Nutmeg, 1/2 Tsp Ground Cinnamon, 3 Tbsp spoons for sprinkling, 1.5 sticks unsalted butter at room temperature, 2 eggs , 3/4 cups buttermilk and 4 Granny Smith Apples

Custard Sauce: 6 egg yolks, 7 Tbsp sugar, 1.25 Cup Milk and 2 tsp Vanilla

