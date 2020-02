National Margarita Day is happening this Saturday, February 22nd. And with the help of Dulce Vida Tequila, Rosie and Stephanie show us how to make a low-calorie, low-carb margarita. Check it out!

Ingredients/ Instructions:

1 1/2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco

1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

3/4 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

Shake and pour contents over ice, garnish and enjoy! For more information on Dulce Vida Tequila go to their website, dulcevidaspirits.com, for details.