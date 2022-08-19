A local group of clinics right here in Austin has been helping patients find solutions to better health by developing personalized programs that fit their lifestyles and needs.

Last month we met Robert Dominguez. He is one of the many people that Texas Diabetes and Endocrinology has helped to shape their health. Robert is working with a team to help him achieve his weight loss goals using a program called NextStepMD.

Both he and Lauren Johnson, a health and wellness coach with NextStepMD, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about his progress and what the program is all about.

What is the general concept of the program?

“We are teamed up with the doctors here at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology to help reduce or resolve metabolic syndrome among our patients as well as those that are not patients of Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology. In order to come off of those medications or improve overall health, we focus on reducing each client’s caloric, carb, and fat intake to achieve weight loss by burning the stored fat in our bodies. Meanwhile, consuming lean protein along with the protein found in our products will allow your body to maintain and build muscle mass.”

What kind of support do you provide for your clients?

“We understand that support is a huge part of our clients’ success stories. Not only do we set up weekly in-office appointments with each client but we also provide them with our cell phones & email address for them to reach out at any time they feel they need some guidance. Our clients can also find recipes, motivation, workouts, and more on social media: @NextStepMD.”

Once someone reaches their goal, what is their next step and what does your maintenance look like?

“We focus on reincorporating whole foods while keeping a low carb lifestyle. One way of doing this is starting each client off with a macro counting system where we slowly incorporate complex carbs and fats until we figure out a ‘trigger,’ which can be different for each individual client. During this time, our clients are welcome to continue their weekly, biweekly, or virtual appointments with us until they feel comfortable with their new lifestyle. We even have clients that have come to see us for years now that just want to jump on our scale and ‘check’ themselves every few months during their maintenance.”

This is the second of a three-part series that will chronicle Robert’s journey and the tools his medical team has provided to help him achieve his goals. Learn more about Robert’s journey and Texas Diabetes and Endocrinology at TexasDiabetes.com.

