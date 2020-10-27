Learn How The Pandemic Has Affected Miners in “Gold Rush”

When a global pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, markets crashed and rocked the U.S. economy. However, with economic uncertainty comes great opportunity for those who can seize upon the moment. And in the goldfields across North America, the opportunity of a lifetime awaited as gold prices spiked to record highs and the price of fuel, a miner’s biggest expense, bottomed out. In this all-new season of Discovery’s #1 Show, Gold Rush, seasoned gold miners are joined by greenhorn miners eager to forge their own destinies and gamble like never before in pursuit of the greatest pay day of their lives.

Gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness take massive gambles this season as they face the worst time crunch ever as the gold fields opened two months late because of COVID-19. And joining Gold Rush this season is ex-special forces medic and greenhorn miner Fred Lewis who takes his destiny into his own hands as he strikes out with a band of out of work veterans in the hopes to hitting it big in the gold fields of Oregon.

As millions of Americans face unemployment during COVID-19, special forces veteran and rookie miner Fred Lewis risks everything and heads to the mountains of Oregon looking for a gold mine of his own. With fellow veteran and experienced miner Kendell Madden, Fred leases a piece of ground with huge prospects. When his test run shows good gold, they assemble a band of down on their luck ex-servicemen and women eager to turn around their fortunes. Following in the footsteps of countless Americans who’ve sought their fortune in the wilderness, this band of brothers will be tested like never before on their quest to control their own destinies and hit the motherlode.

This season of Gold Rush is unmatched. Gold miners are essential workers, and as the four gold miners and their crews battle the time crunch and elements in the hope of finding millions of dollars in gold during a global pandemic, one thing is certain. Once gold fever strikes, these crews will never give up.

