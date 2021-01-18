Learn How Diet & Supplements Can Jump Start Your System For Better Overall Health With The East West Way

Wellness Expert Taz Bhatia, MD. Explains How to Put Yourself Back Together & Recover from the Stresses of 2020

2020 has been a very stressful year with challenges that we haven’t faced in recent times. We have collectively experienced trauma which can wreck havoc on the body, and as a result, many people are experiencing new health issues. So, how do we recover? We have one of the top integrative medicine physicians in the nation available to share timely tips for making a full recovery from 2020 and getting back on track for 2021.

Dr. Taz Bhatia will tackle a critical topic as we move into the New Year. She’ll share her 2020 Recovery Checklist and explain how some new supplements can help with better sleep, boost energy, lose weight and maintain overall health. Dr. Bhatia’s practice is nationally recognized for creating specialized treatments plans. Her unique approach has earned her guest appearances on the Today Show, Dr. Oz, and numerous other network TV shows. Some of her best-selling books include: WHATDOCTORS EAT, THE 21-DAY BELLY FIX and SUPER WOMAN RX.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D. is an integrative medicine physician and wellness expert who gained national recognition as a best-selling author of the books, What Doctors Eat, The 21 Day Belly Fix, and Super Woman Rx. Her integration of Eastern medical wisdom with modern science has led to featured segments on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Live with Kelly & Ryan and eventually the premiere of her own PBS special Super Woman RX with Dr. Taz. She is also the host of the Super Woman Wellness with Dr. Taz podcast. Personal health challenges in her twenties led Dr. Bhatia to opening her now nationally recognized practice. Today, Dr. Taz and her team work to help patients understand their core health issues and develop personalized treatment plans, pulling from multiple systems of medicine, including integrative, functional, Chinese, and holistic medicine.

For more information visit TheEastWestWay.com & DoctorTaz.com.

Sponsored by The East West Way. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.