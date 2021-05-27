Learn How DC Law Has Fun & De-Stresses At The Office

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

DC Law has been part of the Austin community for 25 years. Its team has to deal with some serious problems, so how do they de-stress? Fun and games at the office for employees.

Games range from air hockey, ping pong, shuffleboard to a computer racing game — all to help employees with mental health, rest up and stay focused on the cases they serve seven days a week. DC Law offers free consultation 24 hours a day. You can call anytime at 512-888-9999 or visit TexasJustice.com.

Sponsored by DC Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss