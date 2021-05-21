Learn How Advanced Pain Care Treats Total Joint Replacements

Dr. Earl Kilbride, chief of orthopedic surgery at Advanced Orthopedics, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about total joint replacements and how his office can help.

Dr. Kilbride discussed total joint replacements, patient selection criteria, what is done for pain control perioperatively, and benefits of having joint replacement done on an outpatient basis, which include:

Decreased out of pocket costs

Decreased infection rates

All elective procedures done in an ambulatory surgery center

