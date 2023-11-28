Workforce Advancement is offered by Goodwill Central Texas, and it provides training and case management. Program Director, Eugene Edwards, joined Studio 512 alongside WFA graduate, Monay Metcalf, to talk more about it.

Eugene says, “A lot of people know about Goodwill, but they don’t know that we have these programs with Workforce Advancement, which help get people ready to work! We offer technical/career training, resume and interview assistance, internship opportunities, digital skill building, parenting workshops, job search assistance and more. When you come to us, you get assigned a case manager who will be with you on your journey. That case manager is going to ask a lot of questions to make sure we knock down any barriers between you and where you want to be.”

Monay says, “I was just honored as the Achiever of the Year as a recent Workforce Advancement graduate. I got my career certificate in phlebotomy. I left a bad home situation in another state and came down here to Austin to be close to my mom. I took the phlebotomy course, which was six weeks, and got assistance with gas and transportation. I had an interview – and got the job – the same day I graduated. I have three kids at home and now I feel like I am not going to miss the big moments with them, because I have a good job with a work/life balance.”

If you’re interested in learning more Workforce Advancement, visit GoodwillCentralTexas.org or send an email to intake@goodwillcentraltexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.