Learn About Wayside Schools From Their Faculty & An Alumnus

We recently visited Wayside Schools to learn more about their programs and offerings!

Wayside Schools is unlocking excellence in all scholars. Their educational program nurtures every child and provides the support they need to arrive at their full potential and graduate as college-ready scholars. At Wayside Schools, scholars are encouraged to reach for greatness each day and teachers are charged to prepare them to be college-ready, community-engaged, global citizens.

You can learn more about how to enroll at www.waysideschools.org.

Sponsored by Wayside Schools. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.