Kuhlman Cellars will host a Vina Vita University viticulture overview class with a focus on winter pruning, on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. In this approachable and entertaining seminar, students will learn about the labor-intensive winegrowing process in both the classroom and out in the vineyard. It is a fun day in the vineyard, capped with a tasting of five 100% Estate-grown wines, most of which are either still in the tank or have not been released. Weather-appropriate clothing and walking shoes are recommended for this interactive wine class.

During this class, students will:

Explore the annual vine lifecycle, vine activity and the vineyard management efforts and goals to grow great fruit.

Walk into the Estate vineyard and prune a vine (under direction).

: guests will be the first to taste the 2022 Estate White, 2022 Estate Roussanne and 2022 Estate Rosé from the tanks before bottling. Exclusive Vintage Comparison Tasting: Taste the 2019 Estate Red side by side with the unreleased 2020 Estate Red, making guests the first to try this anticipated wine.

The class is led by Kuhlman Cellars Vineyard Manager Michael Maynard and Kuhlman Cellars Vineyard Emeritus Diane Cobb. Tickets are $45 per person or $25 for Vina Vita Wine Club Members (Vina Vita Members get special pricing for up to 4 attendees total). To purchase tickets, click here.

What is Vina Vita University?

Vina Vita University is Kuhlman Cellars’ wine educational series, which helps wine enthusiasts gain an understanding of the rich and complex topic that is wine and winemaking. Classes are approachable, hands-on, and tons of fun. For more information on upcoming events, visit KuhlmanCellars.com/Vina-Vita-University.

About Kuhlman Cellars

Kuhlman Cellars believes wine promotes an appreciation of life’s journey. Lifelong wine lovers Chris and Jennifer Cobb founded an Estate vineyard to produce terroir-driven wines. Together with French winemaker and Texas wine pioneer Bénédicte Rhyne, they co-founded Kuhlman Cellars to craft wine representative of Old World winemaking principles. Kuhlman Cellars opened to the public in 2014. Located in the heart of the Texas wine country, Kuhlman Cellars is known for its signature wine and food pairings. The award-winning boutique winery is located on the Highway 290 Wine Trail between Fredericksburg and Johnson City and offers tours, tastings, educational wine seminars, and more at its Estate vineyard. For more information, visit KuhlmanCellars.com.