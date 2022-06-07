With the passing of National Water Safety Month in May, now is the perfect time to remind parents about the dangers of swimming.

Sadly, drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages one to four.

The YMCA is committed to getting that number down. Every year they teach thousands of kids to swim.

Lindsay Mondick, director of aquatics safety at YMCA of the USA, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the Y’s “Safety Around Water” program.

Mondick discussed drowning statistics, risk factors, the program, water safety, and more.

Register for swim lessons and other free events at AustinYMCA.org. Financial assistance is available.

This segment is paid for by YMCA and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.