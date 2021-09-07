Learn About The New Radio Frequency Ablation Procedure Provided By Austin Thyroid Surgeons

Dr. John Sabra and Dr. Bridget Brady with Austin Thyroid Surgeons both joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their new procedure called Thyroid Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA).

Dr. Sabra said Austin Thyroid Surgeons is Austin’s first and only endocrine surgery team specializing in minimally invasive thyroid and parathyroid surgery.

What differentiates your practice from other surgery practices that are available out there to patients in central Texas?

“We are the highest volume thyroid/parathyroid practice in Central Texas, and this matters because this experience we offer leads to better results and fewer complications. Secondly, we continue to strive and remain at the forefront of new technologies including genetics, RFA, and non-surgical alternative treatments.”

The two also discussed what RFA is and who qualifies for the procedure, as well as the pros and cons of RFA versus surgery, and more.

Where can viewers go to learn more about Austin Thyroid Surgeons and the new RFA procedure?

For more information, visit AustinThyroidSurgeons.com.

This segment is paid for by Austin Thyroid Surgeons and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.