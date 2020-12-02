Learn About The Future Of Sanitation & Sterilization With Texas Medical Center Supply

We are living in a new area of what passes for clean and sterile. Marc Harvey, Director of Business Development and PR shares how Texas Medical Center Supply is the future of sanitation protocol.

What types of businesses are these devices good for?

These devices are being used in grocery stores, hospitals, hotels, gyms, malls, restaurants. We have devices like the SaniScreen that has facial recognition, takes your temperature and does a print out analysis, provides hand sanitizer, and has a digital marketing banner that can be programmed to feature any ad, video, menu, sales promotion of store brands, new service or offer. SaniGate which is great for school, airports, and construction sites. it also has facial recognition, takes your temperature, but has a walkthrough sterilization gate that sanitizes you head to toe with an innocuous, virus killing, silica-based fog. It also has tracking ability so that establishments stay safe for those who are not presenting with fever. This analysis can be printed out. These products will communicate to customers that businesses are doing everything in their power to keep customers and their establishment safe and sanitized. These types of protocols really are the only way we will be able to keep America open! They’re also the Germs Rover PRO robot that sterilizes larger space with UV light technology and a sterilization fog that stays on surfaces for 24 for hrs killing germs and viruses.

Do you have any consumer products?

Yes, we have the GermsRover which is amazing for all your surfaces in your home. Floors, beds, sofas, and desks. It uses UV light technology to kill germs and viruses. When used on the bed or sofa, it has a smart drop detection sensor which allows it never to fall onto the floor so it’s pretty cool.

Texas Medical Center Supply is giving you a chance to get something for yourself. They are giving away one of their cool looking robot helpers.

