Learn About The Benefits Of Online Live Shopping With Facebook, Instagram And Shopping Expert Trae Bodge

Holiday shopping’s biggest weekend has come and moved online. Black Friday through Giving Tuesday — known as “Cyber 5” — offered shoppers more deals and discounts on products than ever. If you’re trying to find the perfect gifts for the people on your list, we have you covered.

Trae Bodge, shopping expert and journalist, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about teaming up with Facebook and Instagram. She shared details on how you can find the best deals by shopping right from the social apps you scroll through every day.

Bodge discussed tips to find the best gifts, exclusive deals, benefits of shopping live, how to shop safely online, and how people can support small businesses.

For more information, visit “Shop” on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment is paid for by Facebook and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.