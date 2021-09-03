Learn About The Afterschool Math And Reading Enrichment Program At Kumon

Kumon Instructor Amber Stephens joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the program.

What is Kumon, and how is it different?

“Kumon is an afterschool math and reading enrichment program that is designed to accelerate your child’s learning. Kumon goes deeper than tutoring, by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted math and reading curriculum comprised of worksheets that supplement school learning. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps students develop a solid command of math and reading skills, and aims to increase academic confidence, independence, and overall ability.”

Who does Kumon Serve?

“Kids aged three through high school (or preschool through high school). Kumon serves both kids who are behind and need remedial help, but also kids who are at grade level and are looking for academic enrichment.”

How can Kumon benefit families during this back-to-school season as the school year kicks off?

“After a very turbulent year and a half, this new school year may mark the time that some parents first see how behind their child is. Kumon is so beneficial to families, especially during this time, because of the individualized nature of the program. Instructors are creating individualized study plans that parents can depend on to not only get their children up to speed, but even put them ahead of grade level. We are offering a combination of virtual and in-person classes to try to meet families’ comfort levels and schedules during this time. The ‘COVID Slide’ was very real for students across the country and coupled with typical summer learning loss, could potentially leave some students up to a year behind. On the flip side, students who are on track may be looking for a challenge now that things are slowly going back to normal. Kumon can cater to both of these students.”

Where do parents go to learn more about Kumon and help their children accelerate their math and reading skills?

Learn more about Kumon’s free registration going on now through mid-October at Kumon.com.

