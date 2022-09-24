If you have been thinking of adding solar power to your home, then you might want to consider NATiVE Solar — their company has 14 years of experience in solar energy.

Casey Skaugen, an installer with NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their process.

Skaugen discussed what motivated him to enter this line of work, some of the key safety procedures and equipment that are important for installations, and what challenges a recent on-site customer installation presented for the crew.

As solar continues to grow in the US, the need for more solar installers and technicians is also growing. Learn about careers at NativeSolar.com.

You can also go to NativeSolar.com to calculate your savings with solar, request a quote, and take your power back.

This segment is paid for by NATiVE Solar and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.