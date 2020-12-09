Learn About Promising Studies & The COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund

While the national media is reporting on two very promising vaccines for Covid-19, there has been little in the news about treatments to help people who have contracted the virus. The COVID-19 EARLY TREATMENT FUND was created to ensure the rapid and successful completion of outpatient clinical trials with the goal of finding effective early treatments for COVID-19 using existing drugs. Now, JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) is reporting on results of some early trials for Fluvoxamine, which is demonstrating that respirator deterioration can be prevented with medication.

This morning we spoke with Steve Kirsch, best known as a world-famous tech entrepreneur, but what most people don’t know is that Steve struggled with a rare blood cancer and has an amazing story to tell. He also spoke about why a vaccine is a long-term solution that could take time to distribute, but that treatment is a crucial part of ending the pandemic.

For more information visit TreatEarly.org.

