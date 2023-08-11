Meanwhile Brewing Co. announced today the return of their highly anticipated event, “Lagers & Literature” on August 20th. This unique event celebrates Austin’s diverse literary scene and various storytelling mediums while supporting the Inside Books Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books and educational materials to the incarcerated. Through this annual book fair, Meanwhile Brewing Co. seeks to foster reading and support literacy among adults and the community. Lagers and Literature will take place in Meanwhile’s beer garden, is open to all ages, and free to the public from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. RSVP here.

New additions to the activity line up for the 2023 event are photos by Yvonne Shoots, capturing large format film portraits and a month-long book donation drive beginning August 1 – August 20, 2023. Books collected will be donated to the Inside Books Project. Any books that are not received by Inside Books Project will be collected by Recycle Reads. To find information about what books Inside Books Project can receive, check their website and/ or wishlist. Bins will be placed inside the taproom to collect all donations.

Inside the taproom during the festivities, $1 from the sale of each Meanwhile Pilsner will also be donated to Inside Books Project.

“We’re proud to include local booksellers, authors, and non-profit organizations– both new and returning in this year’s event. For us, this event serves a few purposes: supporting literacy in our community and getting people excited about literature and storytelling. We recognize that there are many ways to connect with books and stories, whether by watching movies or building your own book from scratch,” exclaimed Adrienne Rivers, Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s Onsite Event Manager.

Current Lagers and Literature participants include:

Ashley Robin Franklin cartoonist and illustrator

cartoonist and illustrator Austin Bat Cave to share information about creative writing, journalism, college essay & resume writing programs and workshops via their Bat Mobile

to share information about creative writing, journalism, college essay & resume writing programs and workshops via their Bat Mobile Austin Book Arts Center to offer custom coaster printing and selling handmade books

to offer custom coaster printing and selling handmade books Austin Public Library to provide library card sign up, book and movie check out, and library branded goodies for free via their Mobile Library

to provide library card sign up, book and movie check out, and library branded goodies for free via their Mobile Library Bluejay Books & Vintage selling a vintage selection of science fiction, thriller, and fantasy titles

selling a vintage selection of science fiction, thriller, and fantasy titles Book People to sell staff & customer favorite books

to sell staff & customer favorite books Inside Books Project Tabling information about their non-profit work

Lone Star Zine Fest zine collection display

zine collection display The Harry Ransom Center tabling information about their collection and new exhibition “The Very Long Lives of Very Old Books”

Typewriter Rodeo custom handcrafted, individual poems (for free) for attendees

custom handcrafted, individual poems (for free) for attendees Red Salmon Arts, Casa de Resistancia Books selling a selection of indigenous culture and political activism titles

We Luv Video to offer information about their upcoming video rental & cultural community space

Yvonne Shoots to shoot large format film portraits

About Meanwhile Brewing

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the every day, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.