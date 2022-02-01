Learn About Long-Term Heart Rate Monitors With Ally Medical

February is American Heart Month., and Dr. Jeremy Kenter of Ally Medical joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about long-term heart rate monitors.

What is a long-term heart rate monitor?

“It is a monitor that a healthcare provider can attach to your chest, which can record your heart rhythm so a physician can monitor you for weeks instead of just a few hours if you were in the ER or doctor’s office.”

Who needs a heart monitor?

“These monitors are best used in patients concerned they are feeling abnormal heartbeats or sensations in their chest. Some patients may describe the sensations as skipped beats, their heart pausing, racing, or slowing down.”

How is this helpful?

“You often feel strange sensations in your heart when you are at home and not in a physician’s office. Since these monitors constantly record your heart rhythm for weeks, a physician can then determine what your heart rhythm looks like when you have these feelings. These devices have a button on them that you can press whenever you feel the sensation that is worrying you, and this shows up when a cardiologist is reviewing the device’s recording.”



What does something like this cost?

“Over 90% of insurance companies cover the cost of the device. If you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover the device, the manufacturer has very reasonable cash price options, which they can adjust based on your income and family size. If you paid the maximum cash price without any adjustments, it would be $375, which is a fraction of the cost they used to be.”

