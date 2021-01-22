Learn About Local Watch Brand Tockr With M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Did you know that there are Austin natives who design Swiss made watches? Ryan Ball, timepiece manager at M Robinson Fine Jewelers sat down with us to talk about Tockr timepieces.

This seems perhaps to be a lesser known brand. What made you decide to bring the brand to M Robinson?

Aside from being an authorized dealer for well known brands like Omega or Breitling, we wanted to offer something with some local flare while also maintaining Swiss Made precision, and perhaps something that when a visitor walks past the case they say “interesting! what’s this brand?” We’ve yet to be disappointed with its popularity.

Who is the typical buyer for a Tockr timepiece?

It’s very tough to pinpoint a customer for Tockr. I’ve had many first time buyers purchase one while I’ve had some of my most affluent and VIP clients purchase multiple pieces from the line. It’s truly great as an addition to a growing collection or for an every day piece.

What makes the brand unique?

So many things! Tockr draws much of its inspiration from the golden age of aviation which can be seen in much of its aesthetics – for instance the little C47 plane on the seconds hand of each Skytrain model. But one of the things a budding collector or seasoned watch enthusiast alike appreciate is the quality and craftsmanship unmatched by any Swiss timepiece manufacture at the price point.

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

