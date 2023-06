Ivan Lee will be performing two 30 minute performances where he will transform frequencies from plants into eclectic, ambient music.

Join the W Hotel on TRACE patio for cocktails or reserve a table for dinner and enjoy the experience. Book your table on OpenTable.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Trail Conservancy, whose mission is to is to protect, enhance, and connect the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for the benefit of all.