Learn About Do512’s Family Face Mask Design Challenge With Heidi Okla & Fun Weekend Activities To Do With Your Family

Do512 Family invites kids ages 5-15 to join them in making a new mask for the greater good! They’re seeking creative artwork to feature on a mask that they’ll produce in collaboration with a local screen printing shop, Fine Southern Gentleman.

For each mask sold, $2 will go to a local charity — and the charity will be determined by the mask design winner!

How To Enter:

Using an 8 1/2 x 11-inch white sheet of paper, aligned horizontally, kids can design a mask that they’d proudly wear that conveys concepts of doing good, being a great neighbor, caring for others in the Austin community. You can use the full sheet for your design (i.e., you do not need to draw a mask outline). You can use any medium for your creation – paint, markers, colored pencils, etc. But keep in mind that only one color will print on the masks, so you do not need to use a lot of colors in your artwork. A one-color design is fine to submit. Scan the artwork or take a photo of it, and email it to Do512family@do512.com by Monday, February 1, 2021. Be sure to include the child’s name, age, and email address of a parent or caregiver for contact. (Please keep the original artwork if needed for the printing process.) The top 5 designs (chosen by the Do512 Family team) will be posted on the Do512 Family Facebook page on February 3 where readers can vote for the winning design. Voting will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 5. The winning design will be featured on a mask in sizes for both kids and adults on the FSGPrints online store in early February.

Heidi's Weekend Picks for Family Fun









Indoor Options:

Free Sunday Tours at Mexic-Arte Museum

virtual children’s play from Pollyanna Theatre Company

