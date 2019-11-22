Learn About Dental Implants With ClearChoice Austin

Dr. Whit Pharr, Prosthodontist with ClearChoice Austin, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about dental implants.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that connect to the jawbone, providing a permanent base for secure, comfortable tooth replacement.

Dental implants look, feel, and function like normal teeth.

They can be used to replace an entire row of teeth or a single tooth.

What is the difference between dentures and implants?

Dentures cover roof of mouth, reducing taste, but dental implants don’t .

Dentures put pressure on the gums, which can cause irritation.

Who is ClearChoice?

ClearChoice Dental Implant Center of Austin strives to make dental implant treatment more comfortable and convenient for patients.

All of our services are housed in one fully equipped location, at our Austin Center, which makes care more convenient for our patients.

The entire team works together in the Austin center, including the oral surgeon, clinical staff, and dental lab techs, so we get to know our patients throughout the process.

