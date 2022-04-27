Dell Children’s plays a critical role in taking care of Central Texas families. The Comprehensive Fetal Care Center provides care for babies with congenital conditions, including care for the mother and baby during pregnancy, delivery of the baby, and care of the baby after birth. Plus, they are the only fetal care center in Central Texas.

Dr. Michael Bebbington and Dr. Kenneth Moise, each co-directors of the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center at Dell Children’s, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What is the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center?

The doctors said that the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center at Dell Children’s offers diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex and rare fetal conditions, including:

Fetal anemia

Fetal heart anomalies

Congenital diaphragmatic hernia

Urinary tract abnormalities

Twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome

Neural tube defects, such as spina bifida

Other fetal abnormalities

Dell Children’s Medical Center had a historic first with the recent twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome laser surgeries.

Dr. Bebbington and Dr. Moise have developed fetal centers across the country. Both lead a team of experts to provide comprehensive, family-centered care to ensure patients and their families receive the highest level of specialized care before, during, and after delivery.

What is unique about the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center?

“Patients being cared for by the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center are able to receive their obstetrical care at the Maternal Care Center (MCC) — a high-risk obstetrics clinic located in the same suite as the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center. This integration of maternal and fetal care enhances the overall experience for patients and their families and allows for close collaboration between fetal medicine specialists and obstetricians.”

“Dell Children’s Specialized Delivery Unit (SDU), an 11-bed labor and delivery unit provides comprehensive care to healthy mothers and their high-risk babies who are being cared for at the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center. Through this addition, babies gain access to the Dell Children’s Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).”

Learn more at PartnersInCare.Health/Fetal-Care.

