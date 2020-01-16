Learn About Blood Donor Awareness Month With ABC Home & Commercial Services

January is National Blood Donor Month, the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives. Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services joined us in studio with some more information.

Is there a special need to donate blood in winter?

January is National Blood Donor Month, a campaign started by the American Red Cross in 1970 to promote winter blood donations across the country. According to the Red Cross, blood donations decline in the winter. Extreme winter weather in some parts of the country and seasonal illnesses often make it difficult for to maintain a sufficient blood supply at this time of year.

What is the scope of the need?

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need. We Are Blood in Central Austin needs 200 blood donations per day in order to maintain a safe and healthy blood supply. Not all blood donations are the same, and there is often an increased need for one type over the other.

What do I need to know before donating?

Get a good night’s sleep

Eat a well-balanced meal

Drink extra fluids before donating

The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about 40 minutes to a hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

