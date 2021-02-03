Learn About Austin Animal Center’s Cactus Cat Program!

Every week we introduce you to a furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. We’re happy to feature a kitty this morning — meet Sniffles!

Sniffles is the queen of funny faces and poses. Not one to run to humans for cuddles and attention, Sniffles loves to sun herself in windowsills and keep an eye on everything. She responds very well to training efforts and she’s mad about treats! Recently, Sniffles went to a foster home and she’s made quick friends with the resident cat. What Sniffles lacks in cuddliness, she makes up for with a big personality. She’s sure to be an Instagram star one day!

Sniffles is part of Austin Animal Center’s Cactus Cat Program. Cactus Cats have a tendency to hide in the background. They may feel fearful in the shelter or simply prefer the company of other cats over human affection. They are not hissy, spitty cats–they are more like the cat version of an introvert.





They are happy to relax in a windowsill or play with a wand toy, but they are unlikely to ever be lap cats. Some Cactus Cats will blossom with time and love, and some will settle into a friendly but distant routine in their new homes. In the meantime, they have their own room at the shelter, all decked out in cactus décor!

While they’re in the shelter, staff and volunteers work with Cactus Cats to teach them cool tricks like high fives or head bumps! In addition to making everyone smile, the process of working with a cat helps them come to associate humans with good things like treats and affection.

Austin Animal Center divided their Cactus Cats into three categories so that adopters can decide who will fit best in their home:

Succulent – These cactus cats are low-maintenance and easygoing. With plenty of treats and slow, steady trust-building, you could find common ground and friendship!

Prickly Pear – The Prickly Pear has its spines, but it also flowers beautifully. This cactus cat is moody but there will be bright moments of companionship and affection!

Saguaro – The Saguaro is independent and free. They don’t need much from you beyond food and shelter. This cactus cat may never be your cuddle buddy, but they still make wonderful companions!

Visit Austin Animal Center’s Cactus Cats website to see which cats they have available now! Plus, find your inner Cactus Cat with their Buzzfeed quiz.

