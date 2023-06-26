Local salon owner and native Austinite Kendall Koehler, owner of Mayhem Boutique Salon, recently embarked on a trip with her salon to Cambodia with a humanitarian organization called HairAid.

Kendall is a Austin small business owner who has thrived despite opening her Burnet Rd. salon during the early months of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown and she regularly gives back to organizations like SAFE as well as other local, national and international organizations. As a woman and small business owner, her passion is to empower and give back to other women.

This was the salon’s first trip to Cambodia to teach women a new skill set. Most students don’t have access to education and are typically saved from trafficking, prostitution, or being released from jail. With their newfound skills and haircutting kits (filled with all the tools they need to cut hair), the locals can go on to open their own businesses and support themselves and their families.

The trip was a huge success, and they plan to visit Cambodia with HairAid every year to make a difference in the lives of these underprivileged people.