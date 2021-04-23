Learn About A New Real Estate Commission Rebate With On Air Realty

Austin real estate it always a hot topic but maybe you’ve been wondering about how you can “move up” in the market to your next house. This morning Jena Dubon, a Realtor with On Air Realty, joined us to help break down just how easy it can be to save money when selling a home.

Y’all offer a “Move Up” program – can you tell us a little about it?

Right now we are pushing out this awesome move-up program to help sellers save a little when they buy and sell with our company. We have a commission rebate to help save clients money on the sale of their home so they have more to put down on their next home. We even offer this to clients that are moving out of state as we belong to a referral network with only the top 15% of Realtors in the nation can be a part of.

When someone takes advantage of this program do they still get full service help?

Yes not only are we offering this program but we are also giving our amazing advertisement package at no added cost, and a true expert to work with you on the property type you have. Everything from luxury, condos, farm and ranch, etc. I always express how important it is to use an expert and it truly is. Using a skilled and knowledgeable agent can be the difference between 5,000 to 100,000 (+) in profit for clients. We know what to look for when reviewing offers, how to guild our clients, and how to work the deal when things are not going as planned. Buyers have over 32 ways to get out of contract. You don’t want to leave money on the table when it comes to one of your biggest investments.

I know a lot of companies charge extra for this – can you talk to us about your marketing package?

We actually get a lot of clients & others agents who are surprised we do not charge extra for these types of advertisements right now. We offer Video, showcasing your home on our Tv show, Radio, & social media. With targeted marketing, we advertise out of state on big tv networks, 3-d virtual tours, professional photography, and staging consultations. We offer with our advertising pack that most companies would upcharge for. Plus all the things our company does without that package, from other marketing, networking, property tours, MLS, etc. its always good to interview when looking for the right agent & the highest compliment to us would be you allowing our company to interview with you.

