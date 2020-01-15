‘Leaf’ Up Your Diet With Earn That Body

If you’re trying to get more veggies in your diet but just aren’t sure how, look no further. Our friend Kim Eagle showed us how to beef up–or rather leaf up–our meals with some tasty tips.

Kim says that we really need to get in 5 servings per day as a minimum. Here are a few easy ways to make it happen.

Kale in your eggs! Spinach or any greens in your protein shake. Cut up jicama, celery, and carrots in the fridge for an easy grab snack that you can dip in a little dressing. Lettuce or chard wraps for lunch. Any veggie at dinner (and always with dinner). Try roasting them!

